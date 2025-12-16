No Tiger sightings in wildlife census

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the wildlife census conducted by the Forest Department once every four years, it has emerged that there were no direct sightings of tigers during this year’s exercise. However, pugmarks of leopards, blackbuck, gaur and wild boar were found in significant numbers. The related information has been recorded on the Forest Department’s mobile application and the details have been highlighted accordingly.

The census was carried out in two phases. Around 200 officers and staff, after downloading a special mobile app, surveyed forest areas and water bodies on foot to trace signs of wildlife presence. During the exercise, animal footprints, droppings and other biological indicators were documented.

In the Satara–Deolai forest area, forest staff spotted a leopard at close range. Movement of leopards was also reported from Dhawalpuri, Lamkana, Vaijapur, Paithan, Phulambri and Gangapur areas. However, the complete data for the entire Marathwada region is yet to be compiled, and the Forest Department has stated that the final report is likely to be available within a week.

Clearer picture of wildlife movement

Forest officers and staff from various ranges participated in the census. Data collected through the mobile app is being received directly by the department, along with records of wildlife sighted during field inspections in rural areas adjoining the city. Compared to the past four years, this year’s census has yielded more accurate and detailed information, which will be useful for future wildlife conservation and management, said Sagar Kute, forest range officer (Regional).