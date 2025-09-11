No to DMRE, create independent division under Central Railway

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former union Minister MP Dr Bhagwat Karad has urged Railway Board Chairman Satish Kumar to transfer the Manmad–Jalna section from South Central Railway’s Nanded Division (DMRE) to Central Railway and to establish a new independent division headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In his request, Dr. Karad highlighted that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna, located on the far edge of the DMRE division, suffer from neglect in railway development and operations, as decisions are often centralized in Secunderabad, over 510 km away. In contrast, Mumbai, just 375 km away, is more accessible and connected for administrative and operational needs.

Proposal for Independent Division

Dr. Karad recommended that the Railway Board reorganize zones by carving out parts of the existing DMRE and MRE divisions to create an independent division under Central Railway, headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He emphasized that this move would directly benefit the region while streamlining railway administration and service delivery.

“Our technical analysis shows that the new division could cover an operational route of nearly 800 km, easing the burden on the Bhusawal, Pune, Solapur, and Nanded divisions,”

–MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad

Local Voices Support the Move

Supporting the proposal, president of the Marathwada Railway Action Committee Anant Borakar, criticized DMRE's approach:

“DMRE consistently sidelines Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, making unilateral decisions even in routine train operations. The city must come under Central Railway through a dedicated division.”