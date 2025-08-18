‘No Water - No Tax’ demand raised by regional leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The city will not receive regular water supply for another three years. Considering the obstacles in completing the water pipeline works, no other outcome seems possible. Therefore, the stand of “No Water… No Tax” will now have to be taken, and we will convince the public to adopt this stance, said noted writer and advisor to the Marathwada Netrutva Nirman Abhiyan (MNNA), Sheshrao Chavan, while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

Supporting this stand, MNNA President and MGM University Chancellor, Ankushrao Kadam, said,“ MGM requires seven lakh litres of water daily, but receives only one lakh litres! Yet the bill runs into crores of rupees. In such a situation, the stand of ‘No Water, No Tax’ is completely justified.”

The MNNA has been established with the aim of creating efficient new leadership for the region’s holistic development and to bridge Marathwada’s historic backlog. “The current leadership of Marathwada is of no use to the region. They exert no moral pressure on the Cabinet. They do not even raise their voice on Marathwada’s issues. Hence, we have launched this campaign,” Chavan said.

Vice-President Dr Shoeb Hashmi, Secretary Vilaschandra Kabra, Working President Subhash Patil, members Subhash Sawangikar, S K Nandedkar, and others were present at the press conference.

Chavan further said that the campaign’s primary aim is to build collective new leadership for Marathwada’s overall development. “We are committed to creating leadership that will change the condition and direction of the region by going against the tide,” he added.

The campaign will not remain limited to awareness programmes but will also make its presence felt in the political arena. From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts, six candidates have already been selected, and their names will soon be announced, Chavan informed.