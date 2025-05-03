No water, now no power too?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Despite being the headquarters of Marathwada and a city on the global tourism map, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar continues to suffer daily power cuts. From scorching summer afternoons to humid nights, residents say maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL) has failed to ensure even a basic, uninterrupted electricity supply.

Water is already scarce. Now, erratic power has added to people’s distress. With no cooling appliances, sleepless nights have become a routine. “Children cry in the heat. Cooking stops mid-way. And when we call Mahavitaran, no one responds,” say frustrated locals.

Empty promises, missed deadlines

Mahavitaran had promised to enhance the capacity of 12 city substations by April 10. May has begun, but the work is incomplete. Power outages continue sometimes blamed on maintenance, sometimes on faults yet no clear answers are given.

Capacity enhancement for 12 Substations

“Two transformers have arrived; work is ongoing on 12 substations.”

— Manish Thakare, Superintendent Engineer, Mahavitaran (City Division)

Traders bear the brunt

Markets too are hit hard. “Our machines stop, customers leave, and business suffers,” says Sanjay Kankariya of the District Traders’ Federation. He urges Mahavitaran to schedule power cuts, if necessary, only on fixed days like Fridays so others can plan their day.

Helplines that don’t answer

Citizens allege that Mahavitaran helplines are either switched off or ignored. “What’s the use of a helpline if no one responds?” they ask. People are demanding advance SMS alerts for planned outages, as a bare minimum.