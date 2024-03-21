No weddings on polling day to ensure uninterrupted voting

Election campaign unfettered by wedding dates in May

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With Lok Sabha elections announced and polling scheduled for May 13 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, campaign activities are yet to commence due to pending candidate selection. However, the absence of weddings on polling day has eliminated the challenge of mobilizing voters from wedding ceremonies.

In the months of April and May, only two wedding dates, May 1 and 2, coincide with polling. The state will witness voting across five phases: April 19, 26, and May 7, 13, 20.

Political parties anticipate seamless promotion as weddings, typically overlapping with elections, are scarce this year. Candidates may leverage wedding gatherings indirectly for self-promotion, while pavilion businesses foresee heightened demand amidst both wedding festivities and election campaigning.

Mandap business to boom

There will be a huge demand for the mandap (tents) due to marriage ceremonies and Lok Sabha election campaign. Hence mandap professionals have started preparations to cash this season.

Promotion will not be affected

Every year there are more than 10 wedding dates in the month of May. This year there are only two wedding dates. There is no wedding date on May 13, this will not create any hindrance in voting. This year, various political parties will promote their candidate strongly in marriage ceremonies, said Prashant Shelke, president, marriage hall association.