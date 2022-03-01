Nobody can steal wealth of knowledge

Aurangabad, March 1:

Reading books bring knowledge, wealth and happiness. It doesn’t take long to fill one’s stomach but one should be hungry for knowledge. Once the treasury might get exhausted, but no one can steal the wealth of knowledge from one’s mind, said Vijay Wadettiwar, Cabinet minister relief and rehabilitation, OBC and VJNT. He was speaking at the inauguration of the Nalanda Study Centre of the Sambodhi Academy at Nirmanbharti City Centre on Sunday.

MLAs Atul Save, Pradeep Jaiswal. Sanjay Shirsath, Abhijeet Vanjari, former MLC Dr Kalyan Kale, Prakash Devtale, Bharat Rajput, Subhash Molvane, Anil sable and SS Bhagat were present. Wadettiwar said that our vision should be beyond the caste adjectives. He called on Dr Babaaheb Ambedkar’s testimonials. Bhimrao Hattiambire gave the introductory. Swati Jadhav and Anita Patil anchored and Ashwini Manwar thanked the present.