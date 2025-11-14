Nomination filing to continue on Sunday; relief for candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Candidates rushed to submit nominations for municipal elections on Friday, while Gangapur remained quiet. By evening, 96 nomination forms were filed for six municipal councils and one nagar panchayat, including 11 applications for municipal council president.

The process, which began on 10 November, saw no submissions during the first two days due to technical issues in the computer-based system. With only two days left, the State Election Commission ordered late Friday night that nominations be accepted on Sunday, 16 November, from 11 am to 3 pm, allowing candidates an equal opportunity. Applications can be submitted online or offline.

Municipality-wise Nomination Count

Municipality — Members | President

• Gangapur — 00 | 00

• Vaijapur — 35 | 02

• Sillod — 10 | 01

• Kannad — 19 | 02

• Khultabad — 03 | 02

• Phulambri (Nagar Panchayat) — 04 | 03