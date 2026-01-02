Nominations withdrawn only after assurances of government committees, contracts and party promotions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Saturday, it emerged that rebel candidates who had filed independent nominations against their own party’s official candidates in the municipal corporation elections withdrew their forms only after being assured of positions on government committees, party promotions and work contracts by leaders and senior office-bearers of the ruling parties.

The time window for withdrawal of nomination forms was from 11 am to 3 pm on Friday. Since Thursday, efforts had been underway to persuade rebel candidates who had entered the electoral fray after revolting against their respective parties to withdraw their nominations. In Prabhags 21, 22 and 27 under zone no. 7, party leaders contacted rebels either through personal meetings or phone calls and assured them of membership on government committees, senior positions within the party and even work contracts to pacify them.

From the Shinde Sena, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MP Sandipan Bhumre and district president Rajendra Janjal held talks with rebels. From the BJP, minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and city president Kishor Shitole intervened, while Uddhav Sena leaders Chandrakant Khaire and former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve also worked to persuade their party rebels.

Through these efforts, several rebel candidates were convinced to withdraw their nominations, with most agreeing to the party leadership’s assurances.