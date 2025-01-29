Non-cognisable offence registered against chairman of education society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A non-cognizable offence was registered with Waluj Police Station against the president of an education society that runs Small Wonder School in the Bohranagar area of Waluj for making a controversial statement against Lord Buddha.

President of the education society Yogesh Bohra made this statement while guiding students on the Republic Day programme. It may be noted that the video of his speech was viral on social media. Members of Ambedkarite organisations were angry over this.

Maharashtra Republic Party district-level officer-bearers' delegation submitted a memorandum to the police station requesting to take action against Yogesh Bohra and recommend the cancellation of the school’s permission. Police registered a non-cognization offence against the president of the education. Rahul Wadmare, Bapusaheb Chabukswar, Sanjay Chavan and others were present. The office-bearers also threatened to launch an agitation in front of the school if action is not taken against the school in the coming eight days.