North Indian families to offer Arghya to the setting sun today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Following Diwali, the city is now abuzz with Chhath Puja celebrations. As Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has become a major industrial and historical hub, a large number of North Indian families live here for employment and business. After Diwali, Chhath Puja is the most significant festival celebrated in North India. In the city too, devotees have been observing the Chhath fast for the past two days. On Monday, the third day of the festival, devotees will offer Arghya (water oblation) to the setting sun at various ponds and lakes.

Four-day-long festival

Chhath Puja is primarily dedicated to worshipping the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Chhathi Maiya Devi. The festival spans four days. It began on Saturday (Oct 25) with the ritual of Nahay-Khay, where devotees bathed and ate pure, sattvic food. On Sunday, the ritual of Kharna was observed devotees fasted throughout the day and in the evening, before sunset, partook in offerings such as sweet porridge (kheer) or gur-bhaat (jaggery rice). After this, they began a 36-hour nirjala vrat (fast without water).

Offering to the setting sun today

Monday marks the third day of Chhath Puja. In the evening, devotees will gather at the banks of lakes to offer Arghya to the setting sun. Special arrangements have been made at ponds in Ayodhyanagar, Cidco N-7, Botanical Garden, Deolai, Satara Tanda, as well as at the Ramleela ground in Waluj and Bajajnagar. On Tuesday (Oct 28), the final day of the festival, devotees will offer Arghya to the rising sun, concluding the sacred fast.

50,000 towels sold for the festival

Towels (gamchas) hold special significance during Chhath Puja. Devotees use them after bathing in the ponds and also to cover the bamboo baskets (soop) used during rituals. Hence, many people make it a point to buy new towels for the occasion. Around 50,000 towels were sold in areas such as Hudco, Mukundwadi, Satara, Waluj, and Bajajnagar, where many North Indian families reside. Distributor Ajay Talreja informed that special cotton towels with checked patterns were sourced from Tamil Nadu for the festival.