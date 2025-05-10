Not 2, but 5 kidneys in stomach, only one active

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 47-year-old patient underwent a third kidney transplant at MGM Hospital. Making room for the fifth kidney was a bit of a challenge when the body already had four kidneys. After the surgery, the patient now has five kidneys in his body. However, only one of them is active and functioning properly.

The patient's name is Sarfaraz Marfani. He has been battling kidney failure for the past 15 years. His mother donated her kidney in 2012. This kidney functioned well for 5-6 years. Then, in 2018, a second kidney was transplanted from a cadaver donor. After some time, this kidney also failed, and Sarfaraz went on dialysis again. Finally, he underwent in 2025 a third transplant, which was also successful.

All these surgeries were performed at MGM Hospital under the guidance of Dr Kshitija Gadekar, Head of the Nephrology Department and Dr Abhay Mahajan, Head of the Urology Department.

The kidney transplant team included surgeon Dr Sandeep Bhate, anaesthetist Dr Samhita Kulkarni, Dr Sudarshan Chinchole, nephrologist Dr.Aniket Malve and transplant coordinator Farhan Hashmi.. The team was felicitated by MGM Vice President Dr P M Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rajendra Bohra and Deputy Dean Dr. Praveen Suryawanshi.

Box

Not less than miracle

When it is difficult to get a kidney, I got this opportunity thrice. It is not less than a miracle. I will be forever indebted to my mother and two other people for donating their kidneys. I am specially grateful to the MGM team for the treatment they have given me.

(Sarfaraz Marfani, Patient)