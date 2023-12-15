Not running? You can still be a part of Maha Marathon!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 15, 2023 11:25 PM2023-12-15T23:25:02+5:302023-12-15T23:25:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: If you’ve ever run or walked a marathon, you know how crowd support can immensely help you. ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
If you’ve ever run or walked a marathon, you know how crowd support can
immensely help you. For those who cannot run in the Lokmat Maha Marathons
but still would like to be a part of the mega event, there's nothing more
rewarding than cheering the runners and helping them achieve their goals.
Here are some of the tips for ‘non-runners’ to enjoy being part of the
forthcoming event:
1. Cheer on your friends by carrying balloons or placards so that runners
can easily spot you from a distance. Runners love to read signs along the
route to help break the monotony. If you’re supporting a family member or a
friend, make a sign with his name that will encourage your runner and also
help them easily identify you.
2. Pick a phrase or two to yell. Some good ones include: “You can do it;”
“You are the winner”.
3. Many marathon runners display their first names on their shirts or race
bibs. So if you see someone’s name, you can always add that to the end of
your catch phrase.
4. Pack some bottled water, energy drinks and fruits and offer them to
runners. Extend all the possible help to boost the runners’ confidence.
5. Play some music to encourage and spur a runner on.
Running a marathon will certainly inspire others to do something they
thought was too tough or impossible. But one can still hog the limelight by
being a part of the Maha Marathon.Open in app