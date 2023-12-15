Not running? You can still be a part of Maha Marathon!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If you’ve ever run or walked a marathon, you know how crowd support can

immensely help you. For those who cannot run in the Lokmat Maha Marathons

but still would like to be a part of the mega event, there's nothing more

rewarding than cheering the runners and helping them achieve their goals.

Here are some of the tips for ‘non-runners’ to enjoy being part of the

forthcoming event:

1. Cheer on your friends by carrying balloons or placards so that runners

can easily spot you from a distance. Runners love to read signs along the

route to help break the monotony. If you’re supporting a family member or a

friend, make a sign with his name that will encourage your runner and also

help them easily identify you.

2. Pick a phrase or two to yell. Some good ones include: “You can do it;”

“You are the winner”.

3. Many marathon runners display their first names on their shirts or race

bibs. So if you see someone’s name, you can always add that to the end of

your catch phrase.

4. Pack some bottled water, energy drinks and fruits and offer them to

runners. Extend all the possible help to boost the runners’ confidence.

5. Play some music to encourage and spur a runner on.

Running a marathon will certainly inspire others to do something they

thought was too tough or impossible. But one can still hog the limelight by

being a part of the Maha Marathon.