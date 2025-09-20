Noted social activist P J Nikam Guruji passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Noted social worker and former headmaster of Shivaji High School, P. J. Nikam Guruji (92, Sainagar in Cidco N-6), passed away on Saturday morning. Known for his strong physique, Nikam Guruji taught Mathematics in the classroom and trained students in ‘lezim’ while beating the drum (Halgi) on the playground. He was popularly known as the “Founder of Jayanti and Punyatithi Celebrations of Great Leaders.”

He is survived by his sons – former Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Ravindra Nikam and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi activist Mangesh Nikam –, and daughter-banker Sandhya Prakash Chavan. He was also the grandfather of Bloc Development Officer (BDO) Saurabh Nikam. His last rites were performed in the evening at the N-6 crematorium. For the past few days, he had been bedridden due to age-related ailments.

‘We have lost a great guide’

“I had a very close relationship with P. J. Nikam Guruji. He actively participated in various initiatives of Lokmat, be it the social harmony rally or relief rallies for flood victims. I also received valuable guidance from him in my political career. His demise is undoubtedly a great loss to society. His energy, which could put the youth to shame, and his style of working will always remain an inspiration. The sound of his drum will always echo in our memory. Heartfelt tributes to him.”

– Rajendra Darda, Former Minister & Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Media Group

Guruji worked with great dedication in several Jayanti celebration committees. He was unwavering in his loyalty to Yashwantrao Chavan. Whether it was Ganeshotsav or the Jayantis of Balasaheb Pawar, Jawaharlal Darda, and other great leaders, his drum beats (Halgi) and ‘lezim’ performances were always present. Through the annual folk art festivals he organised, many artists were nurtured. He was also a staunch supporter of the inter-caste marriage movement.

“You teach just like Pantojirao!”

These were the words of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, addressed to Nikam Guruji in those days. On Teachers’ Day, while Guruji was teaching Mathematics at Milind Multipurpose High School, Babasaheb unexpectedly walked into the classroom and sat at the back. Guruji, engrossed in his teaching, continued the class. After it ended, Babasaheb came forward and remarked, “You teach just like Pantojirao!” Nikam Guruji often recalled this cherished memory in public, becoming emotional each time he narrated it.