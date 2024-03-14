Nothing is impossible if your goal is set - Supriya Badve

Rare Share event by Massia women's wing empowers aspiring women entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nothing is impossible if your goal is set even in the industry sector. As you keep trying, solutions come up for every problem and question that you encounter, said Supriya Badve, executive director of Belrise Industries Limited.

She was speaking at the ‘Rare Share’ event organised by the Massia’s women entrepreneurship development cell organized to inspire and guide aspiring women entrepreneurs. Badve along with Bhagyashree Vispute, chief administrator of Cidco, mentored new entrants and students in the industry sector.

Speaking further Badve, emphasized goal-setting and perseverance. "There's nothing impossible in the industry sector," she said. "With hard work and continuous efforts, solutions arise for every challenge." She commended the women's wing's programmes designed to empower women.

Bhagyashree Vispute encouraged women to identify their hidden talents and pursue entrepreneurial ventures. The program also featured a Q&A session where aspiring entrepreneurs received guidance from successful women leaders. Sunita Rathi, president of the women's wing, highlighted various initiatives supporting women entrepreneurs.

Massia president Anil Patil urged established entrepreneurs to mentor at least five aspiring women each, fostering a more inclusive industry landscape.

Secretary Kamlakar Patil, treasurer Rajesh Mandhani, entrepreneur Rahul Mogle, head of publicity Abdul Sheikh, Dushyant Athawale and others were present.