Notice issued to 20 employees won’t be withdrawn: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babaaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the notice issued to 20 officers and employees as a part of enquiry of Rs 127 crore irregularities, would not be withdrawn.

It may be noted that Dr R S Dhamanaskar submitted a report about Rs 127 crore irregularities in the affiliation fees and purchasing between 1998 and 2013.

In the report, it was stated the amount mentioned in the record and receipts provided to the enquiry committee did not match.

It was also mentioned that around Rs 35 crore affiliation fees should have been collected from 1998 to 2013 while on the records, the amount is Rs 17.96 crore.

The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities asked Bamu to probe the matter and fix the responsibility for the irregularities.

The university administration set up a separate cell of 10 experts to verify the documents of affiliation fees since 1998.

The university administration issued a notice to 20 officers and employees to present their side in the hearing. Teachers' unions demanded to withdraw the notice.

Addressing a press conference on Monday evening, VC Dr Yeole said notice would not be withdrawn at any cost.

“The administration is going on smoothly even after being opposed by the teachers to the notice. The whole picture will be clear within a week as verification of documents is being done on war-footing,” he added.