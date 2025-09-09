Notice of compensation to be served on Khirolkar Government Loss of ₹3 Crore: 84 Land classifications changed in 15 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A probe has revealed that suspended Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar arbitrarily converted Class-2 lands into Class-1 lands across the district. During his 15-month tenure, he handled 84 such cases. In several instances, the government’s premium fee (nazrana) was undercharged, causing an estimated loss of around ₹3 crore to the state exchequer, according to the inquiry committee’s findings. After three months of investigation, the committee has submitted its report to the District Collector.

The district administration will now issue a notice to Khirolkar seeking compensation. Irregularities both major and minor were found in several of the 84 case files.

Earlier, on May 27, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested then Resident Deputy Collector Khirolkar and Revenue Assistant Deepak Tribhuvan for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹23 lakh to convert Class-2 land into Class-1 land in Tisgaon. Following their arrest, both officers were suspended. District Collector Deelip Swami ordered a review of all cases sanctioned by Khirolkar during his tenure, and a committee chaired by Additional Collector Sambhajirao Adkune was appointed.

Collector Deelip Swami said:

“The inquiry committee’s report has been received. In three cases, premiums were charged at outdated rates, resulting in losses to the government. Accordingly, notices will be issued to those responsible.”

150 More files in the pipeline

A clerk, reputed for handling files efficiently in the Abdimandi office, currently holds over 150 pending proposals for converting Class-2 lands into Class-1. The clerk, though officially posted in a rural tehsil after a transfer order, has been retained in his current posting. It is said that he only processes proposals after the premium is collected, and then forwards them to senior officers.

Reportedly, a minister had recommended transferring this clerk to the Home Department, but due to his “efficient performance” in Abdimandi, his transfer was stalled.