Notice to Govt & MSCE over ST caste validity certificate of K’taka

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Y G Khobragade issued orders to serve a notice to the State Government, Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) after a petition was filed for the acceptance of Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste validity certificate of Karnataka Government.

According to details, whether the ST caste validity certificate from other States is acceptable in Maharashtra or not is under consideration when the petition was filed in the court. The court made it clear that the recruitment of teachers through the ‘Pavitra Portal’ will be subject to the decision related to the petition.

According to details, petitioner Dnyaneshwar Ghante has a certificate of ‘Tokre Koli’ an ST caste from Karnataka. He qualified Teachers Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) and applied for the recruitment of teachers on the Pavitra Portal.

He requested the MSCE to consider his caste validity certificate of Karnataka for the recruitment of teachers. As no decision was taken on his request ye, Ghante filed a petition through adv Tukaram Vyanjane.

The petitioner is a permanent resident of Kotmal village on the Karnataka border. In the petition, he stated that the State Government released orders in 2008 for giving jobs to people of 865 villages at the border of Karnatak.

However, Pavitra Portal refused to accept his caste validity certificate issued by the Karnataka Government. In the preliminary hearing, it was argued that ‘Tokre Koli’ falls within the ST category in Karnataka and the same in the State.