Notice to Home Dept on security of courts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sumoto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court for the security of High, District and tehsil level courts in the State.

Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Santosh Chapalgaonkar issued orders to serve notices to Central and State Home Departments along with other respondents.

Adv Anirudh Nimbalkar was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of the court) in the petition.

In the petition filed in the bench, it was requested that the security of courts in the State should be handed over to paramilitary forces, closed circuit TV cameras should be installed for security, metal detectors of good quality should be used, systems should be deployed in case of cyber attacks, phone jammers should be activated in case of emergency, central alarms and announcements should be provided.

In the petition, the Central and State Home Departments, the Law and Justice Department of the Central Government, the Chief Secretary of the State, the Principal Secretary of the Home Department of the State, the Registrar General of the Bombay High Court and the chairman of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. The next hearing has been placed on November 12.