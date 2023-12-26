Notification for airport expansion to be issued next month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The land acquisition process for the expansion of the Chikalthana International Airport runway will soon begin.

Deputy collector Prabhoday Muley said that the process would take one one-year period. The district administration appointed the Land Acquisition Officer of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Vishwanath Dahe as a Special Land Acquisition Officer for the project.

The notification for the land acquisition will be issued in a month. The appointed officers will make a demand for funds from the State Government. The compensation will be deposited in the bank accounts of those owners whose properties are acquired for the expansion, upon receiving the fund.

After the acquisition, the land will be handed over to Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) Ltd.

The length runway of Chikalthana Airport is 9,300 feet. An airport needs to have 12,000 feet for the landing of high high-capacity plane. Nearly 147 acres of land from the southern side of the airport needed to be acquired for the expansion.

The Government made a provision of Rs 734 crore in the budget for the land acquition of airport authority. The administration will seek money from the Government once the notification is issued. After that, the process of land acquisition will commence. The work of taxiway and runway expansion will be carried out on the acquired land.