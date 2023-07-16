Notorious bootlegger detained under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state excise department executed action against notorious bootlegger Vinod Channulal Jaiswal (40, Aurala, Kannad) and detained him in the Harsul prison for one year under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

The department has launched the ‘Hatbhatti-free’ drive in the district, but Jaiswal continued to manufacture liquor, which can be dangerous for the health of the people. Hence, action was taken against him, said SP Santosh Zagade.

Jaiswal used to supply dangerous Hatbhatti liquor to the dhabas, hotels and surrounding areas in Kannad tehsil. The state excise department had conducted raids on his hatbhatti on several occasions and cases were registered against him with Deogaon Rangari police station. However, it had no effect on Jaiswal and he continued to manufacture liquor.

A proposal for the detainment of Jaiswal was sanctioned by district collector Astik Kumar Pandey on July 14. Accordingly, the state excise department detained him in Harsul prison for a year. The action was executed by SP Zagade, deputy SP A D Deshmukh, Sharad Fatangade, Aniruddha Patil, and others.

This is the third action of detained initiated by the state excise department. Earlier, actions were taken against bootleggers Krushna Potdukhe and Chingya alias Bhavlal Jarhade.