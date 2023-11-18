Notorious criminal arrested after attacking youth and police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A notorious criminal, Shubham Bhikulal Jat (29, Jaibhavaninagar), was arrested on Saturday after he attacked a youth with a blade and then vandalized the Mukundwadi police station.

Jat, who has a history of serious crimes, had recently returned to the city for his brother's wedding. On Friday night, he approached an 18-year-old youth and demanded money. When the youth refused, Jat attacked him with a blade.

The youth's screams alerted a crowd, and Jat tried to flee the scene. When a police officer attempted to apprehend him, Jat raised his blade and attacked the officer.

Jat was eventually taken into custody and brought to the Mukundwadi police station. However, he continued to be violent and vandalized the station before being subdued by police officers.

Jat was arrested and sent to Harsul Jail on Saturday. The youth who was attacked by Jat refused to file a police report.