Notorious criminal attacks policeman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident occurred at the Central Bus Stand, known for the highest number of robbery cases, on September 24 around 9.30 pm, when a notorious criminal attacked a policeman with stones after being confronted for assaulting a woman. The accused has been identified as Mohammed Ashpak alias Babba Mohammed Hanif (26, Padegaon), and a case has been registered against him at Kranti Chowk Police Station.

Police constable Shaikh Arshad Shaikh Iqbal (55) was on duty at the bus stand outpost when a woman named Jaishree Jadhav rushed to him, complaining that Ashpak was assaulting her. Along with his colleague, woman constable Chandekar, Iqbal immediately went to intervene and warned Ashpak to stop the assault and leave the premises.

Instead, Ashpak suddenly lunged at the constable, grabbed his collar, thrashed him, and even broke his spectacles. He threatened to kill him and tried to hit him on the head with a stone. Fortunately, Arshad dodged the attack. Other people rushed injured Arshad to hospital.

All four brothers on police records

Ashpak, also known as “Chhota Bokya,” and his three other brothers are all recorded criminals. One of them has been murdered, while the elder brother “Bokya” is currently lodged in Harsul Jail. The other two are out, both with criminal backgrounds. Continuing the family’s crime trail, Ashpak himself assaulted a policeman and tried to establish his dominance through intimidation.