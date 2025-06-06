Notorious criminal attacks security guard during robbery attempt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A history of violent crimes brutally assaulted a security guard and attempted robbery at a residential colony in the N-7 area early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 am on June 4 at Triveni Nagar, where accused Kunal Jadhav, already facing charges of murder, arson, and rioting, broke into the staff quarters of CTR Company along with an accomplice. On-duty security guard Umesh Patil (38), a resident of Ramnagar, intercepted the duo during their break-in attempt. When challenged, the accused threatened him with a knife, broke into a house, and ransacked its contents. As Patil resisted, Jadhav allegedly beat him up with punches and kicks, snatched Rs 1,200 from his pocket, and issued death threats if he approached police.

Soon after, police inspector Somnath Jadhav of Cidco police station visited the scene and recorded Patil’s complaint. A case has been registered under serious sections against Jadhav and his accomplice.

Repeat offender remains at large

Sources confirmed that Kunal Jadhav has a criminal history including a 2018 murder case filed at Kranti Chowk Police Station. He also faces multiple charges of rioting, arson, and assault registered at Osmanpura, Jinsi, and Cidco police stations. He remains absconding, and a manhunt has been launched.