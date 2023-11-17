Notorious criminal 'Kaichi' jailed for one year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sheikh Jameer alias Kaichi Sheikh Salim (27, Maniknagar, Naregaon), who has been booked for serious crimes like murder, robbery, assault on the police, has been detained for a year in Harsul Jail.

On October 25, 'Kaichi' was produced in the district court for regular hearing of the crime. After leaving the court in the afternoon, he told his brother and friends to attack the police. After a few days, he had tried to commit suicide in the prison. He was kept in a separate barrack as he became violent.

Gautam Patare, inspector of MIDC Cidco police station, sent a proposal to take action against him under the MPDA Act. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia approved it. DCP Shilwant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre, Crime branch inspector Sandeep Gurme, along with others carried out the action.

Kaichi’s criminal record

In 2019, the first case was registered against him for murder. After that, in 2021, assaulting the police in the jail, serious assault in the cantonment area in 2023. Three looting incidents in MIDC and two cases of serious looting in Cidco. A few months ago, two officers caught him in Azad Chowk and gave him a beating in public.