Notorious goon arrested for threatening with pistol

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious goon threatened the owners of liquor bars and shops at gunpoint on Friday night. On receiving the information, the Pundliknagar police chased him for three hours and arrested him with a country-made pistol and live cartridge, said PI Jayashree Aade. The arrested has been identified as Guddu alias Max alias Shaikh Zuber Shaikh Maqsood (37, Vijaynagar).

Police said, Guddu possessed a country-made pistol to threaten people in the Pundliknagar area. PI Aade received the information that he was threatening the bar and liquor shop owners at gunpoint. Accordingly, PI Aade, API Sheshrao Khatane, PSI Anand Bansode, Sandeep Kale, ASI VV Munde, Ganesh Doiphode, Deepak Deshmukh, Kalyan Nikam, Sandeep Beedkar, Prashant Narwade and others started searching him. However, he was dodging the police. After the strenuous effort of around three hours in heavy rains, the police team managed to arrest Guddu when he returned home. They seized a country-made pistol with a live cartridge in it and a mobile phone.