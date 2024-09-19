Notorious goon attacks youth with knife over trivial issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A notorious goon attacked a youth with a sharp knife for not paying money to drink liquor at Wadgaon village on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Ajay Raju Dahatonde (23, Wadgaon). A case was registered against Ajay with MIDC Waluj Police Station.

According to details, Ritesh Badrinarayan Bankar (22, Wadgaon) went to Wadgaon crematorium on a motorcycle as his work with JCB was underway there. After some time, goon Ajay Dahatonde reached and asked Ritesh to pay money to drink liquor.

The goon became angry when Ritesh refused to pay money. The accused abused the complainant and also stabbed his thai.

Ritesh cried for help due to a sudden attack. Prakash Gaikwad and Omkar Tribhuvan interfered and freed Ritesh from his clutches. The injured complainant was admitted to the Government Hospital. A case was registered against him with police.