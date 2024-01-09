Novel competition at Pinks N Blues
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2024 12:15 AM2024-01-09T00:15:02+5:302024-01-09T00:15:02+5:30
Pinks N Blues preschool arranged a wild animals competition in which children showcased their knowledge about the animal kingdom. Students enjoyed the characters of different types of wild animals. They imagined themselves as if they were in a zoo. They were looking at each other and recognising each other’s characters, said principal Sonia Kaur Daroga.Open in app