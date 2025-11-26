Novice IAS officer arrested for Pakistani contact, Rs 19.6 crore cheques seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A junior IAS officer staying in a five-star hotel for six months, Kalpana Bhagwat has been in contact with 11 Pakistani and Afghan-linked numbers for the past 10 months. These included contacts from the Pakistan Embassy, Peshawar Cantonment Board, Afghanistan Embassy, and individuals identified as Zardari’s wife, Mujib Bhai, Mohammad Raza, and Naqvi. Investigations by local police revealed the connections, and India’s intelligence agencies have now begun examining the numbers.

On Sunday, Cidco police inspector Atul Yerme and assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad arrested Kalpana after discovering fake documents. Investigators found she had a romantic relationship with Mohammad Ashraf Khil, an Afghan national living in India. The anti-terrorism unit, in coordination with central intelligence, has taken over the investigation. Her initial police custody expired Wednesday, and under tight security, police presented her in court due to suspicions of anti-national activity.

Court hearing and lawyer statement

During a half-hour hearing, police, government, and defense lawyers presented 12 points. The court granted Kalpana 10 days of police custody. Reports say she argued with police at the court and told her lawyer, “I will pay five times the fee; I want to hold a press conference.”

Investigation highlights

• Mohammad Ashraf Khil’s brother Galib had his visa rejected. Yet, screenshots of his family’s passports and visas were found on Kalpana’s phone.

• Kalpana was in regular WhatsApp contact with Ashraf’s brother, who runs a hotel in Pakistan. Her phone also had numbers saved under Peshawar Cantonment Board and other officials’ names. Authorities consider this extremely serious.

• Why were chats with Ashraf’s brother Galib suddenly deleted, and by whom?

• Rs 32 lakh were deposited into her account since January 1 2025.

• She made five domestic flights in India; police are probing her travel and meetings.

Cheques worth Rs 19 crore seized

Police found two Cosmos Bank cheques worth Rs 19 crore and Rs 6 lakh during a house search, issued to Chetan Bhanshali and Nikhil Bhakre. Kalpana refused to reveal their identities.

Home minister’s OSD number found, then switched off

Her phone had a letterhead addressed to the Central Energy Ministry under “Metric Technology.” A number saved as Home Minister Abhishek Chaudhary’s OSD was also found but switched off after her arrest. Her boyfriend has fled Delhi; police are preparing to arrest him.

Romantic links under scrutiny

Kalpana met Ashraf at an SFS ground demonstration, claiming to be an IAS officer. She saved his number as “My Lovely Husband,” showing emotional attachment. Investigators are examining whether Ashraf provided her with official contacts from Pakistan or Afghanistan. Investigators are also probing whether Ashraf provided her with numbers of the Peshawar Cantonment Board, its officials, or Afghanistan-based contacts.