Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Now, 10 to 20 guntas of land can be sold or purchased in the rural areas in the district. Earlier, the limit for dry land was 40 guntas and for irrigated land was 20 guntas.

The earlier land holding area has changed now and the family members face several problems regarding ownership rights. Hence, a new notification has been issued regarding the fragmentation of land law.

Due to the implementation of the fragmentation of land Act, the farmers could not sold or purchase 20 guntas dry land and 10 guntas irrigated land. The land owners had tried to grab the attention of the government towards this issue on numerous occasions. Accordingly, a partial change has been made and now 20 guntas dry land and 10 guntas irrigated land can be sold or purchased. The registry of the transactions can also be done. The notification is liable districtwise for dry and irrigated lands in the rural areas. The urban areas have been excluded from this notification, said the district stamp duty officer Vivek Gangurde.