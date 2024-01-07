Now, 2.38 L degrees available in DigiLocker

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has made 2.38 lakh degrees available on the DigiLocker Platform within a short span so that students can have access to documents from anywhere any time.

It may be noted that the State Government under its, paperless governance initiative, instructed all the educational institutes to go for ‘DigiLocker’ to digitally empower students and the knowledge economy. It also is a platform for the issuance and verification of documents and certificates in a digital way, eliminating the use of physical documents.

The university administration developed its own software for the availability of documents in the Digilocker platform. It has made available more than 2.38 lakh degrees so far.

The university officers said that the digital documents are legally valid documents under the Indian Information Technology Act 2000. “The documents available via Digital Locker are to be treated at par with original physical documents,” they said. Bamu also made available around 221 Courses are made available on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC)," they said.

Target to upload 10 L for easy verification

The administration has set the target of uploading 10 lakh degrees on the platform. With the availability of documents in digital format, the verification process has become easy.

The number likely to increase past

The number of degrees on a digital platform will increase as it is mandatory for new students to have an ABC account in the first year. The process of registration of old candidates is also underway.