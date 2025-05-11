Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The long-proposed International Convention Centre in Auric City’s Shendra industrial area will now be replaced by a modern exhibition centre. The joint decision, taken by union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister Devendra FadNow a modern exhibition centre instead of international convention centre in Auricnavis, is based on a pragmatic assessment that the city does not host enough large-scale events to justify a full-fledged convention centre.

Two years ago, a 57-acre plot was allocated for the project. However, in view of limited annual events primarily industrial and agricultural exhibitions the plan has been revised. Sources confirmed that a more feasible and functional exhibition centre will now take its place.

Background of the proposal

City often referred to as the industrial capital of Marathwada, hosts Massia's flagship industrial exhibition biennially, alongside agri-expos and supplier exhibitions throughout the year. Organizations like Massia and CMIA have long pushed for an international-level convention facility demanding such infrastructure for over 15 years.

During the Massia Mega Expo held two years ago, then Industries Minister Uday Samant announced the allocation of 50 acres for the centre. Following sustained follow-ups by MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, the area was increased to 57 acres. Auric City had even floated a global tender last year to appoint a Project Management Consultant (PMC), but it failed to attract bidders. The tender was never reissued.

Shift in policy direction

Last month, during CM Fadnavis’s visit to Sambhajinagar, Massia officials raised the matter once again. In response, Fadnavis proposed a scaled-down but more realistic plan a dedicated exhibition centre featuring basic infrastructure and multi-purpose halls.

Stakeholders speak

“Instead of an international convention centre, at least two halls of one lakh square feet each, along with office space, electricity, and other basic amenities, should be developed. The state government has called us to Mumbai next week. We are actively following up on this.”

— Arjun Gaikwad, President, Massia

“While I was Minister of State for Finance, I ensured the allocation of 50 acres for the convention centre. A global tender was floated to appoint a PMC, but no response was received. We are now urging the Maharashtra government to reissue the advertisement.”

— Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Rajya Sabha MP