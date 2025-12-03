Now, admin orders to be issued with QR codes

Alertness due to Brijwadi case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a case of land grabbing with fake signatures and stamps surfaced, the district administration decided to mark every order with a QR code so that it can be verified whether the orders are real or fake.

It may be noted that a plan to grab 54.30 acres Gairan land worth crores in Brijwadi near Chikalthana industrial estate came to light.

Fake signatures and stamps of the Divisional Commissioner and District Collector were used in the case that came to light on Saturday. The administration became alert after this case.

District Collector Deelip Swami ordered to check the cases pending in the Revenue Department. Henceforth, the administration will mark every order with a QR code. So that it can be confirmed anywhere whether the order is true or not.

A total of 54.30 acres of land in gut no. 30 in Brijwadi is Government land. The original owner had handed over the land to the Government in 2014.

His heirs submitted an application to the Revenue Administration on the basis of a power of attorney. The case was referred to the Revenue Ministry. A letter was sent from the Revenue Ministry to the Office of Sub-Divisional Officer on June 10, 2025. The letter has instructions to make a decision on this along with an inquiry.

Since then, no decision has been taken on it. There are two parties in this case. Both of them have objections to each other. They claim that they had the power of attorney. They made fake orders on their own. Revenue orders are not issued like this.

Currently, 54 acres and 30 gunthas of land were registered as Gairan on 7/12. The administration suspects that the person in whose name the fake orders were made is the one who committed this act.

Box

Probe into bogus order case

Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate has been asked to investigate the bogus orders case of that land in Brijwadi. The administration is taking information to understand what exactly this is, and what is to be achieved through the bogus order.

(Deelip Swami, District Collector).