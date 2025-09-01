Now, an E-bus every half hour for Pune

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Commuters travelling to Pune will now have an e-bus every 30 minutes. Five new 12-meter e-buses were added to the central bus station fleet on Monday morning and flagged off by division controller Sachin Kshirsagar along with a senior passenger couple.

With the new addition, the division now runs 41 e-buses(25 nine-meter), 11 twelve-meter, 5 ‘E-Shivai’ and the latest 5 on the Pune route. During the launch, passengers were welcomed with flower bouquets, and Kshirsagar extended best wishes to drivers, conductors and travellers.

The ceremony was attended by officials and staff including mechanical engineer Surendra Tandle, deputy engineer Swati Patil, depot manager Ajay Patil, station in-charge Santosh Najan, traffic inspector Lalit Shah and workers’ union leaders.

Photo Caption: Division controller Sachin Kshirsagar with officers and staff at the inauguration of new e-buses.