Now, CET mandatory for BCA & BBA admissions

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Now, the aspirants of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM courses will have to appear for the State level common entrance test (CET) for admissions for the academic year 2024-25 on the line of MCA. MBA, MMS and MBM courses.

It may be noted the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducts the admission process for the different undergraduate and postgraduate courses including B E, B Tech, B Pharm, B Arch, B HMCT, B Design, MBA, MMS, M Tech, MCA and M Phram’ across the State. It also holds the CET for the various courses excluding NEET and JEET-Main.

However, there was no entrance test for admissions to BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM courses until the academic year 2023-24.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which gives permission for technical, management and computer courses issues the Approval Process Handbook every year.

The Approval Process Handbook for the academic year 2024-25 was issued recently stated about regulating and bringing the courses BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM within its purview as per the provisions of the AICTE Act, 1987. The objective is to bring significant reforms in undergraduate professional courses.

State Govt approves courses as professional

The State Government has recently approved the four courses as professional ones. With this, SCETC announced that the entrance examination will be mandatory for admission to the courses. The Cell which released a communication on Monday, will conduct Maharashtra Bachelor of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM-CET-2024. The admissions to the said courses will be done on the basis of the result of the entrance test only. The schedule of the test will be announced soon.

All the existing institutes offering or intending to offer the UG Courses in Management (BBA/BMS) and Computer Applications (BCA) are required to take AICTE Approval from the academic year 2024-25. In this context, all the existing non-technical institutions already running these UG courses will have to follow the guidelines for obtaining AICTE approval. The institute will also have to pay a fee to the AICTE for permission.