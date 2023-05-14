Now, citizens can complain directly to CSMC administrator

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, citizens can make a complaint directly to the

administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) about civic issues.

It may be noted that the citizens face many civic issues daily. They have to visit the head office, and ward offices of CSMC frequently to make a complaint. The heads and employees of the departments do not take notice of the citizens' complaints.

People who are fed up with making rounds of the departments, give follow-up of their complaints. CSMC administrator G Shrikant made available his Whatsapp number (9921044466) so that citizens need to visit the CSMC to lodge complaints related to civic issues. He announced that grievances and complaints would be accepted on the Whatsapp number.

He received 23 complaints on this number during the last two days. The highest number of complaints were related to potable water and drainage. The office of his

personal assistant forwards the message as it is to the officers concerned and sends the hard copy later on.

The administrator has directed the officers to inform the personal assistant’s office about the action and keep their Whatsapp on and reply to the message. “The officers will have to convey immediately if the grievances are not related to his/her department,” he said