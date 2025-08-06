Now demolition to undertake after legal procedures-discussions

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a joint meeting of the officials of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Police, the Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar advised not to directly begin demolitions during the anti-encroachment drive. If there is opposition from locals, the police have to intervene. Hence first, issue proper notices and mark the concerned properties. If property owners raise objections, a joint team of police and municipal officers will address their concerns. Only after that should demolition begin, he stressed.

On Wednesday, a two-hour meeting was held at the Police Commissioner’s office regarding the city’s Anti-Encroachment drive and the Digital Parking project under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The meeting was attended by Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar and Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth.

There has been growing opposition to the anti-encroachment campaign. In Kanchanwadi, women have threatened to go on a hunger strike. In Harsul, the police arrived at 9 am, but the municipal squad only reached at 11 am and immediately started demolitions, which led to public resistance. Against this backdrop, the Police Commissioner held discussions with the officials of the municipal anti-encroachment section.

Joint meetings of police and civic officials

Starting Thursday, notices will be issued to encroachers in areas like Jatwada, Baba Chowk to Delhi Gate, and Champa Chowk, and police will assist with the marking of properties. If objections arise, police and municipal officers will hold joint meetings to hear the concerns. After facing resistance, citizens, local leaders, and property owners often raise technical objections. This creates challenges for the police in understanding the issues and making decisions. Therefore, the police have been instructed to be provided with preliminary technical information about locations where objections have arisen or are expected during demolition.

Demolitions with 75 policemen

Opposition was also faced during the demolition drive in Waluj Industrial Estate. Following that, police held a meeting with MIDC officials and local residents to explain the legal process. After the discussion, the demolition was successfully carried out under the protection of just 75 police personnel, said the Police Commissioner.

Nagari Mitra Pathak have no authority

During the demolition in Naregaon, members of the Nagari Mitra Pathak misbehaved. One youth was grabbed by the collar, thrown down, and kicked by NMPs. This led to tensions in the area.

Commenting on the incident, the Police Commissioner said, “The Nagari Mitra Pathak has no authority to take any action. Their role is only to assist the police. They should not act in such a manner. If there is opposition, only the police will take action.”