Now enjoy fried food as edible oil gets cheaper

Prices drop by Rs 5 to Rs 20 per litre

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, residents can look forward to eat a sumptuous feast with edible oil getting cheaper. The price of edible oil has gone down by Rs 5 to Rs 20 per litre in just 22 days, making fried food more affordable. The price of Safflower oil has decreased by Rs 25, while sunflower oil has decreased by Rs 10 in the past month.

Increased imports of edible oil from abroad are the main reason for the drop in prices. The arrival of safflower seed has also contributed to the reduction in the price of this oil. Jagannath Bassaiyye, an edible oil trader, confirmed that the decrease in prices is significant and expected to continue in the coming days.

This drop in prices is good news for those who enjoy fried food and those who rely on edible oil for cooking. The decreased prices are expected to continue and make household staples more affordable.

Current prices per litre of different types of edible oil

Safflower oil Rs 200

Sesame oil Rs 200

Groundnut oil Rs 175

Sunflower oil Rs 130

Soybean oil Rs 115

Cottonseed oil Rs 120

Palm oil Rs 110