Now, foreign scholarship for minority students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, the students of the different minority communities of the State will get a scholarship to study at international universities and colleges.

It may be noted there are foreign scholarships for other communities' students while youths of minority communities were unable to take education abroad because of poor financial conditions. They were deprived of higher education despite holding merit. The State Government took the decision in 2020 to implement the ‘Foreign Scholarship Scheme’ for minority students. However, the Government Resolution (GR) was not issued for its implementation.

The Minority Development Department issued GR a few days ago.

As per the GR, students in minority communities will be able to go for higher education like postgraduate and Ph D research in the top 200 QS World Ranking universities and institutes of the world. A total of 27 students will get the benefit of the scholarship every year.

The Government will implement a registration process for a month and a list of selected candidates will be declared on July 1 every year.

What is eligibility?

Some points from the eligibility criteria are as follows;

--Obtaining unconditional offer letter from international institutes is mandatory

--Aspirants can pursue only full-time courses (minimum two years)

--One should have obtained a minimum of 55 per cent marks in graduate and postgraduate courses for Ph D admissions

--Maximum age limit for PG is 35 years while for Ph D, it is 40-year

--The annual income of parents should not be more than Rs 8 lakh

--Only one youth from a family can avail of the scholarship, once.

Community wise beneficiaries' intake

The Department also announced the number of community-wise beneficiaries intake. It will 27 youths from six communities for foreign education every year. A total of 15 youths will be selected from the Muslim community followed by Buddhist (07), Christian, Jain, Parsi, Sikh and Jew (each one). If a candidate of a particular community does not turn up, the scholarship benefit will be given to another community youth.

Stream-wise seats

-There will be 10 seats for Science, Engineering and Mathematics ( 8 for PG and two for Ph D)

--Pharmacy and Biology—six seats (four for PG and two for Ph D)

--Liberal Arts and Humanities-six seats (four for PG and two for Ph D)

--Agriculture-three (two for PG and one for Ph D)

--Law and Commerce-two for PG.