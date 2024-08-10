Now, hands-on training compulsorily to students in Depts & Colleges via IPC

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has made it mandatory to establish an Internship cum Placement Cell (IPC) for all departments and affiliated colleges on the line of top engineering and management schools of the country.

The objective of the IPC is to provide hands-on training and internship opportunities in local industries to students. So, the IPC is being established in the different departments and colleges. to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional exposure to students.

It may be noted that the campus interviews are conducted through the training and placement cell of the university while only a few colleges have this cell. The State Government is implementing the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in higher education institutes of the State.

Subsequently, Bamu implemented the NEP for PG courses of the departments and affiliated colleges in a phased manner. There is importance for hands-on training in the new policy.

In the first phase, the new education policy was implemented for PG courses during the last academic year while in the second phase, it will be for undergraduate courses from the 2024-25 academic year.

Practical exposure & employability skills need of hour

The Government issued orders in February 2024 about establishing an Internship cum Placement Cell in departments and colleges. Talking to this newspaper, Dr Girish Kale (Placement Officer, Bamu) said that until today 34 University Departments and 85 colleges established the Internship Cell.

“The Internship Coordinator will facilitate students to grab internship opportunities available in Government offices, private organisations and institutes etc. Government has informed its sub-departments to accommodate interns to increase the internship opportunities where students do not get manufacturing companies or industrial areas,” he said.

Dr Girish Kale said that this initiative is taken to avail practical exposure, hands-on experience and real-world knowledge and experience to the students and make them organisation fit candidates for consideration for the vacancies in the organization. “Establishing the Cell is the need of the hour. This will enhance students employability skills and make a strong foundation for making them job-ready,” he added.