Now, Indradhanush to be held in March

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will hold ‘Indradhanush, the State level Inter-university youth festival in March.

It may be noted that the top three teams of each competition in the university-level youth festival are sent to participate in the State Indradhanush festival.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais allotted the responsibility of organising the 19th Indradhansu to Dr Pramod Yeole, the then VC of Bamu on October 20. As per the schedule, the festival was to be held between November 5 and 9. However, it was postponed due to Statewide agitation for the Maratha reservation. So, it was sure that the festival would be held in New Year.

Meanwhile, a review meeting about the arrangement was held at Raj Bhavan today. Secretary of Raj Bhavan Shweta Singhal, additional secretary Vikas Kulkarni, officer Dr Pramod Patkekar and Dr Govind Kanlade were present. Registrar Dilip Bharad and Director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were also present for the meeting. Dilip Bharad informed the meeting that preparations for the festival are being done under the guidance of VC Dr Suresh Gosavi. In the meeting, it was decided that the festival should be held before the summer session of examination. The date and names of guests will be fixed under the guidance of VC Dr Gosavi.

Bamu got the hostship of Indradhansuh, the State youth festival for the third time. Earlier, it was held in 2006 and 2015. Dr Kailas Ambhure said that in this year’s festival, 1100 young artists from 23 universities have registered for participation.