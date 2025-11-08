Now, morphed photo detection & historical analysis of Maha TET aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) will take different measures to put a check on dummy and bogus examinees in Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET)-2025. The MSCE will conduct the test at the different centres on November 23.

It may be noted that the Council implemented measures like ‘Frisking, Biometric with Face Recognition, installation of CCTV with Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the centres of Maha TET 2024.

This year, it is introducing some more measures to detect dummy and bogus candidates in the eligibility test.

The included historical analysis, morphed photo detection, list for impersonation prevention, duplicate application prevention, proxy examination prevention.

The historical analysis will help to verify the candidate's photo and name given during the last eligibility test.

Similarly, hotline phones will be available for each examination centre director, examination control room and examination council in the ‘Connect View’ section.

By dialling the code number of that centre through this landline phone, one can be contacted immediately within a few moments.

Various instructions can be issued to the centre directors regularly throughout the day through this hotline phone. A complete record of the calls made and the instructions given through it (broadcast) will be available. Overall, this is a small effort to maintain transparency and trustworthiness in the TET and to conduct the examination in a disciplined manner.

(Dr Nandkumar Bedse, president, MSCE)