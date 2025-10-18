Now MUHS students can get online ‘Transcript

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, the students of various courses in colleges affiliated to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) can receive transcripts online for further education and employment abroad. The transcripts were given offline as per the prevailing rules.

However, with the inventions and advancements being made in the field of technology, the examination department is also being completely automated. Among them, the university has the objective of creating an online ‘Student Portal’ to provide transcripts to students.

Controller of Examinations (CoE) Dr Sandeep Kadu, Assistant Registrar Pramod Patil, Computer Programmer Sachin Dhende and Room Officer Jyoti Itankar developed a ‘Student Portal’ for providing transcripts.

Vice Chancellor, Lieut Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, inaugurated the portal. Dean of the Faculty of Homoeopathy Dr Rajkumar Patil, CoE of the University, Dr Sandeep Kadu, Computer Programmer, Sachin Dhende and others were present on the occasion.