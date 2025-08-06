Now parking facility on PPP basis in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To address the growing parking issues in the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Department of Police have jointly decided to launch parking facilities at various locations under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Referring to the implementation of the parking policy, the Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar and the Municipal Administrator G Sreekanth, on Wednesday, said that 75 per cent of the employment will be given to women and 25 pc to men.

The number of vehicles in the city is increasing rapidly. There are no proper parking arrangements in market areas or near major offices. As a result, vehicle owners are forced to park on main roads. The municipal corporation squads are towing these vehicles and also imposing fines. This process has caused a lot of frustration among the general public.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of the municipal corporation and police department was held at the Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday. In the meeting, G. Sreekanth announced the implementation of the parking policy under the PPP model. He also mentioned that private agencies will be appointed for the same.

Structure of the parking system

At designated locations decided by the municipal corporation, hourly parking slots will be available. Vehicle owners will be able to book these slots online. There will be separate facilities for heavy motor vehicles. Traders will be able to book slots for their customers. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar suggested that roads designated as ‘No Parking’ should be officially announced so that citizens will start using the designated parking facilities.

The meeting was attended by Smart City Project Officer Faiz Ali, Anti-Encroachment Coordinating Officer Santosh Wahule, Assistant Police Commissioners Sudarshan Patil, Subhash Bhujang, Manish Kalyankar, Manoj Pagare, as well as officers from the traffic branch and representatives from private agencies.

Streetlights and CCTV by CSMC

While implementing the parking policy, the municipal corporation will provide necessary street lighting and CCTV arrangements on the roads. During festivals and special occasions, certain parking slots will remain closed, and this information will be announced online.