Now 'Smart Attendance System' for school students

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: With schools becoming smart, the attendance of their students will be recorded through a ‘smart attendance system.’

The School Education Department instructed all local bodies, private aided and partially aided schools, to now record the attendance of students from class 1 to 10 through the 'Smart Attendance' bot in the 'Swift Chat' app.

It may be noted that the orders were given in 2023 to use the 'Smart Attendance' bot in the 'Swift Chat' app downloaded by teachers to record attendance using the mobile registered on the Shalarth portal. The testing of the bot was done in 50,000 schools.

However, it was revealed that only 2,500 schools in the State were recording attendance in this way. So, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) issued a new letter and ordered the schools to increase its use.

‘Smart attendance’ has been urged to simplify the process of data collection and analysis in the education sector and to make this information available to various stakeholders on a single platform.