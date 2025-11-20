Now, SSC & HSC students can obtain duplicate documents online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) will get their duplicate marksheet, provisional certificate and migration through online system.

State secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a letter to all divisional secretaries of all divisions of the State on Wednesday, stating that the procedure for issuing SSC and HSC examination's duplicate marksheet and certificate, provisional certificate and migration is being started online on the official website of the Board (www.mahahsscboard.in).

The Examination Committee of the MSBSHSE fixed a fee in July this year for seeking documents through the online system.

The Executive Council of the Board approved the decision around a month ago. All previous fees for duplicate mark sheets, certificates, provisional certificates, and migration certificates have been waived.

The Board will charge a Rs 500 fee for each duplicate document. No separate fee should be charged for the application. The students of the secondary schools and junior colleges can apply for duplicate documents on the basis of an Aadhaar card (OTP based). After receiving the application, the Divisional office of the Board will complete the process in three days.

Box

-- Currently, all the data of the students has been available in the e-marksheet system since 1990.

--If a duplicate marksheet or certificate is requested after 1990, its soft copy will be available to the applicant and the divisional board.

--If the certificate is requested by post, it will be sent by speed-post.

Box

No need for signature & stamp of school

In the prevailing system, the stamp of the concerned school and junior college and the signature of the headmaster or principal were needed on the second certificate.

However, in the new online system, there is no need for a recommendation letter from the secondary school/junior college, nor is there a need for the stamp and signature of the concerned secondary school and junior college head on the certificate. The Boar said that the fee once paid in the online system would not be refunded for any reason.