NSBT celebrates world entrepreneurs day 2025, honours 51 food entrepreneurs
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 23, 2025 19:00 IST2025-08-23T19:00:09+5:302025-08-23T19:00:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) celebrated World Entrepreneurs Day 2025 on 21 August at Einstein Hall, M.G.M. University. The event, themed “Active Sambhajinagar – Annapurna Edition,” recognised 51 local food entrepreneurs. Sixteen attended in person, while the rest were felicitated at their businesses.
Honoured entrepreneurs included Usmanbhai – Testy Bhajiya, Mohammad Ahmad – Tara Paan Center, Mohammad Kaleem – Fresh Juice Center, Ganesh Basiye – Anand Ice Gola, Somnath Dhaide – Shraddha Chaat Bhandar, Shantaram Mule – Renu Poli Bhaji Center, Mohammad Danish – Super Jalebi, Thakkar – Godhuli Dabeli, Mrs. Pramila Kule – Rasoi Ghar, Prince Rajpurohit – Mithai Mahal, and Gurav – Shabari Thalipeeth Center, Ashok Sharma – Mahalaxmi Chaat Bhandar, Mr. and Mrs. Teli – Jai Ambe Bhelpuri Center, Mrs. Chapalgaonkar and Mrs. Kawar – Swayampakghar, Yunus Khan – Barkat Tea House, and Mr. Shekhar – Parihars Milan Mithai. The programme began with a welcome speech, followed by the release of the book "Active Sambhajinagar – Annapurna Edition," compiling entrepreneurs' stories. Students from BMS and MS first-year batches had visited these entrepreneurs, learning about their struggles, lessons, and community commitment. The event emphasised that entrepreneurship is not just profit-driven but rooted in integrity, perseverance, and tradition. NSBT Director Mr Harshvardhan Jaju welcomed dignitaries via video, highlighting the value of learning from local stories.