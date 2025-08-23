NSBT celebrates world entrepreneurs day 2025, honours 51 food entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) celebrated World Entrepreneurs Day 2025 on 21 August at Einstein Hall, M.G.M. University. The event, themed “Active Sambhajinagar – Annapurna Edition,” recognised 51 local food entrepreneurs. Sixteen attended in person, while the rest were felicitated at their businesses.

Honoured entrepreneurs included Usmanbhai – Testy Bhajiya, Mohammad Ahmad – Tara Paan Center, Mohammad Kaleem – Fresh Juice Center, Ganesh Basiye – Anand Ice Gola, Somnath Dhaide – Shraddha Chaat Bhandar, Shantaram Mule – Renu Poli Bhaji Center, Mohammad Danish – Super Jalebi, Thakkar – Godhuli Dabeli, Mrs. Pramila Kule – Rasoi Ghar, Prince Rajpurohit – Mithai Mahal, and Gurav – Shabari Thalipeeth Center, Ashok Sharma – Mahalaxmi Chaat Bhandar, Mr. and Mrs. Teli – Jai Ambe Bhelpuri Center, Mrs. Chapalgaonkar and Mrs. Kawar – Swayampakghar, Yunus Khan – Barkat Tea House, and Mr. Shekhar – Parihars Milan Mithai. The programme began with a welcome speech, followed by the release of the book “Active Sambhajinagar – Annapurna Edition,” compiling entrepreneurs’ stories. Students from BMS and MS first-year batches had visited these entrepreneurs, learning about their struggles, lessons, and community commitment. The event emphasised that entrepreneurship is not just profit-driven but rooted in integrity, perseverance, and tradition. NSBT Director Mr Harshvardhan Jaju welcomed dignitaries via video, highlighting the value of learning from local stories.