NSIC–MASSIA launch awareness program on MSME TEAM Initiative

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NSIC and Massia organized a high-energy awareness program on the “MSME Trade Enablement & Marketing (TEAM) Initiative” at the Massia office, Waluj, attracting 154 entrepreneurs from across Marathwada.

The event began with a welcome speech by Massia, followed by NSIC experts explaining TEAM’s objectives, features, and benefits. The initiative offers government support to expand marketing and trade, direct grants for MSMEs, opportunities through the national digital platform ONDC, and guidance to adopt digital tools for global competitiveness. Senior branch manager, NSIC, Anuj Kumar Sharma said ONDC will enable local industries to reach national and international customers, boost business growth, generate employment, and strengthen regional economic development. Massia President Arjun Gaikwad urged industries in Maharashtra and Marathwada to fully utilize the initiative, which opens new market opportunities for small and medium enterprises. He emphasized Massia’s commitment to guiding MSMEs and informing them about government schemes. Attendees, including HR professionals, marketing executives, and production engineers, engaged in Q&A sessions. Experts and dignitaries addressed queries, and many entrepreneurs showed immediate interest in registering for TEAM. The program encouraged discussions on collaborative growth and reinforced MSMEs’ participation in digital trade, offering a new direction for Marathwada’s industries.