NSS gets full-time director after 1 decade

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) got a full-time director after one decade on Tuesday.

Dr Sominath Sarangdhar Khade was appointed the NSS unit director, and he took charge of the post today.

It may be noted that the posts of directors of the NSS unit and the Students Development Board (SDB) have been vacant for the past several years. The posts were held by incharge officers.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari made the appointment of the full-time officers recently. Dr Kailas Ambhure was appointed the SDB director on August 6, and he took charge of the post on August 13. Dr Sominath Khade took charge of the post from Dr Sonali Kshirsagar today.

Dr Khade is a teaching faculty and vice principal at Rashtramat Indira Gandhi College (Jalna). He has been the Jalna district coordinator of NSS for the past 10 years. He also received the best and ideal NSS programme officer award of the State Government and Bamu.

Dr Khade has also written a book titled ‘Mahapurushanche Kaushalya Vichar’ of the Technical Education Department and Maharashtrache Mahaveer, a book based on martyred soldiers. He is a member of the 11th and 12th new syllabus committee of Balbharti. The NSS received a full-time director after ten years of Dr Rajesh Karpe.