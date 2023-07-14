NSSO conducts awareness programmes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) regional office in Aurangabad organized various awareness programmes on cleanliness on July 14. The joint director, Jayaprakash Honrao, led a vehicle rally from the NSSO office to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in the agriculture produce market committee premises. An awareness programme was also conducted in Jadhavwadi vegetable market to promote the use of cloth or paper bags instead of plastic bags.

In addition, an awareness programme was conducted in Baliram Patil Vidyalaya, Cidco, to educate students about cleanliness. The programme included a quiz competition and tree plantation, and all the teachers and students took an oath of cleanliness. Senior statistical officer Vipin Prakash, SH Mohadikar, BP Prishti and other officials were present.