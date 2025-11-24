NSUI national president Chaudhary interacts with students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : State unit of National Students' union of India (NSUI) organised a grand Student Interaction Conference at Bhanudasrao Chavan Hall in the city on Sunday in a very enthusiastic atmosphere.

A large crowd of students had gathered for the conference. In this conference, Varun Chaudhary, National President of NSUI, guided the students. He presented clear and firm views on significant issues such as students’ rights, justice, educational reforms, hostel problems, fee hikes, university elections, and employment opportunities.

He assured them that NSUI will always stand firmly with the students and is committed to resolving their issues. After the conference, the State Executive Meeting of State NSUI was held in the city.

NSUI national secretary and State In-Charge Akshay Krantiveer, Congress Research Department Joint Secretary Leni Jadhav, District Congress Unit President Yusuf Shaikh, National Coordinator Dushyant Rajpurohit, NSUI State President Sagar Salunke and a large number of students were present. Dr Shadab Shaikh, State Vice President of NSUI, proposed a vote of thanks.